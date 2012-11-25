TOKYO, Nov 26 Japan's Nikkei share average is set to rise on Monday and may test a seven-month high, supported by a positive U.S. lead and expectations that a weaker yen will boost earnings for exporters. Sentiment was buoyed by indications that lenders are closer to a deal for a vital aid tranche for Greece, which pushed the euro to a three-week high against the dollar on Friday. The euro hit a seven-month high of 106.97 yen , and was last at 106.92 yen, up 0.6 percent. Exporters with high exposure to the euro zone, such as carmakers like Mazda Motor Corp and precision equipment makers like Canon Inc and Nikon Corp, may lead gains, analysts said. "Although some investors are cautious about the fast-paced gains in the Japanese market, they will likely stay buyers on the back of the improving trading environment in the global market," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. Last week's average daily trading volume was high, with 1.94 billion shares changing hands in the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section, up 9 percent from the previous week. Daily trading value was also positive, with 1.15 trillion yen traded on the board, up about 13 percent on the previous week. The Nikkei rose 1.6 percent to 9,366.80 on Thursday, its highest closing level since May 2, taking the index near "overbought" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 69.5. Seventy or above is deemed overbought. The Japanese market was closed for a national holiday on Friday. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,400 to 9,500 on Monday. If the index touches the 9,500-mark, it will be the first time since April 27. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,430, up from the close in Osaka of 9,360. > Wall St ends higher in short session, led by techs > Euro heads for second week of gains on Greece hope > US bonds fall in light trade, less safe haven demand > Gold above $1,750, up 1.4 pct on weak dlr, technicals > Oil rises on Egypt violence, euro zone optimism STOCKS TO WATCH --Nissan Motor Co Nissan said it plans to sell its Infiniti brand of luxury cars in Brazil starting in 2014, joining a number of automakers targeting the country's buoyant high-end consumer market. Separately, the carmaker, the most exposed of Japan's leading carmakers to China, expects its sales in the world's biggest autos market to fall by around a quarter this month from last year, dented still by anti-Japanese sentiment in a dispute over ownership of East China Sea islets. --Daiichi Sankyo Co Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd has recalled its generic version of Pfizer Inc's cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor in the United States after certain batches were found to contain glass particles. Daiichi Sankyo has a majority stake in Ranbaxy. --Nomura Holdings Inc Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd has scrapped the sale of its German business to Japanese bank Nomura, the company said on Friday, blaming a weak economy and problems gaining approval from the German regulator. --Panasonic Corp, Sony Corp Panasonic has a better chance than rival Sony of surviving Japan's consumer electronics slump because of its unglamorous but stable appliance business of washing machines and fridges, credit rating agency Fitch said Friday.