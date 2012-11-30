TOKYO, Nov 30 The Nikkei average hit a seven-month closing high on Friday as a weaker yen, driven by persistent expectations the Bank of Japan will adopt bolder policy action under a likely new government after a Dec. 16 election, lifted the shares of exporters. The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 9,446.01, and was up 5.8 percent this month, its best monthly performance since February. The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 781.46.