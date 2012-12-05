BRIEF-Redflex Holdings updates on criminal and civil matters in the U.S.
* Company has now resolved all criminal and civil matters in United States arising out of company's 2013 investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Dec 5 Japan's Nikkei average hit a seven-month closing high on Wednesday, buoyed by sharp gains in Chinese equities after comments by Communist Party chief raised hopes of economic recovery in the world's second-largest economy. The Nikkei ended 0.4 percent higher at 9,468.84 points in a choppy session, after trading in a range of 9,376.97 to 9,515.86. The broader Topix index was flat at 781.86.
* Company has now resolved all criminal and civil matters in United States arising out of company's 2013 investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Upcoming U.S. Fed minutes spark some selling (Adds comment, updates prices)
Feb 21 Set-top box maker Arris International Plc is nearing a deal to acquire Brocade Communications Systems Inc's networking equipment business for roughly $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.