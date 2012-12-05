TOKYO, Dec 6 Japan's Nikkei average is expected
to open higher on Thursday, building on gains after marking a
seven-month closing high in the previous session, buoyed by a
weaker yen on persistent speculation the central bank will adopt
bolder action.
Shinzo Abe, the leader of the main opposition who is
expected to win a Dec. 16 general election, has been calling for
the Bank of Japan to embark on "unlimited easing" and set an
inflation target of 2 percent to pull the world's third-largest
economy out of deflation.
His comments have weakened the yen over the past three
weeks, while the Nikkei has rallied 9.3 percent, led by
exporters, which benefit the most from a softer currency when
overseas earnings are repatriated.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,400 and
9,550 on Thursday, strategists said. Bikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,510 on Wednesday, up 0.3 percent from the
Osaka close of 9,480.
"Investors will be closely watching moves in foreign
exchange, to see if the yen's recent weakness is sustainable,"
said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
"The Nikkei has been lifted by purchases by some overseas
funds, but other funds held off. The question is whether they
will become buyers, with expectations of more yen weakness after
Japan's election."
Prior to the market open, foreign brokers put in net buy
orders of 8.4 million shares, the largest net purchase since
Nov. 26.
The yen was quoted at 82.44 to the dollar on Thursday after
falling 0.7 percent to 82.46 yen in the previous session. It
touched a 7-1/2-month low of 82.84 yen to the dollar on Nov. 22.
On Wednesday, the Nikkei added 0.4 percent to 9,468.84 to a
seven-month closing high. The broader Topix ended flat
at 781.86.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 12 percent this year, in line
with a 12.1 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500 but slightly
behind a 13.2 percent gain in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600
index.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--PANASONIC CORP, TOSHIBA CORP
The European Commission imposed the biggest antitrust
penalty in its history on Wednesday, fining six firms including
Panasonic, Toshiba and Philips a total of 1.47 billion
euros ($1.92 billion) for running two cartels for nearly a
decade.