TOKYO, Dec 6 The Nikkei average climbed to a seven-month closing high above the 9,500 mark on Thursday, encouraged by a yen kept weaker through persistent speculation the central bank would adopt bolder action to pull Japan out of deflation under a likely new government. The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 9,545.16, the highest closing level since April 26. The broader Topix advanced 0.9 percent to 788.74.