PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 17
Feb 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Dec 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Friday after hitting a seven-month closing high the previous day, as investors took profits on recent gainers such as exporters ahead of U.S. jobs data. The Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent to 9,527.39. The broader Topix index added 0.2 percent to 790.24.
Feb 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 16 Two taxiing airplanes clipped wings at the airport in Phoenix on Thursday, but there were no injuries, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
NEW DELHI, Feb 17 India does not expect fallout from the financial meltdown at Toshiba Corp to halt plans to buy six nuclear reactors from the Japanese company's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, a senior government official told Reuters on Friday.