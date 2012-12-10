TOKYO, Dec 10 Japan's Nikkei average inched higher on Monday as gains in Fast Retailing Co Ltd and chip tester maker Advantest Corp offset profit-taking on exporters after weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data. The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent higher at 9,533.75 points, after trading as high as 9,584.46, its best level since late April. The broader Topix index eased 0.2 percent to 788.48.