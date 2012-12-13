PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 13
Feb 13 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Dec 13 Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1 percent to a 7-1/2-month high in early trade on Thursday as the yen fell to an 8-1/2-month low versus the dollar on expectations the Bank of Japan will implement more aggressive monetary easing. The Nikkei gained 98.63 percent to 9,680.09, while the broader Topix index advanced 1 percent to 798.83.
Feb 13 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar rose against the yen on Monday on relief that U.S. President Donald Trump set aside tough campaign rhetoric over security and jobs in a smooth meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with no mention of currency policy.