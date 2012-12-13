TOKYO, Dec 13 Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1 percent to a 7-1/2-month high in early trade on Thursday as the yen fell to an 8-1/2-month low versus the dollar on expectations the Bank of Japan will implement more aggressive monetary easing. The Nikkei gained 98.63 percent to 9,680.09, while the broader Topix index advanced 1 percent to 798.83.