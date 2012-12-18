UPDATE 1-Acacia Mining sees 40 percent boost from mine extension
* Analysts say results very positive (Adds detail, analyst comment)
TOKYO, Dec 18 Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher in early trade on Tuesday, extending the previous session's gains after the conservative Liberal Democratic Party won a landslide election. The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 9,863.11, while the broader Topix index gained 0.4 percent to 810.82.
* Analysts say results very positive (Adds detail, analyst comment)
Feb 14 China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine says:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.