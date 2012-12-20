UPDATE 2-Credit Suisse to cut up to 6,500 jobs in 2017
* CEO still plans to list Swiss unit, open to alternatives (Adds market reaction, analyst comment, CEO and CFO quotes)
TOKYO, Dec 20 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in early trade on Thursday, ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting, after a sharp rally in the previous session that took the index to end above 10,000 for the first time since early April. The Nikkei lost 0.7 percent to 10,089.39 after surging 2.4 percent to 10,160.40, logging its biggest one-day percentage rise since September 2011, on Wednesday. The broader Topix slipped 0.4 percent to 836.32.
* CEO still plans to list Swiss unit, open to alternatives (Adds market reaction, analyst comment, CEO and CFO quotes)
LONDON, Feb 14 Emerging stocks inched to new 19-month highs on Tuesday and most currencies rose against the weaker dollar but the possibility of a March U.S. rate rise and Chinese inflation at multi-year highs kept gains in check.
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits