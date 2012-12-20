TOKYO, Dec 20 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in early trade on Thursday, ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting, after a sharp rally in the previous session that took the index to end above 10,000 for the first time since early April. The Nikkei lost 0.7 percent to 10,089.39 after surging 2.4 percent to 10,160.40, logging its biggest one-day percentage rise since September 2011, on Wednesday. The broader Topix slipped 0.4 percent to 836.32.