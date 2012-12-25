European shares fall as HSBC leads financials lower
LONDON, Feb 21 European equities slipped in early trading on Tuesday, with HSBC leading the regional banking index lower after reporting a 62 percent slump in its annual pre-tax profit.
TOKYO, Dec 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.4 percent on Tuesday as exporters gained on a weaker yen, but volume was thin due to a lack of participants during the Christmas holiday. The Nikkei gained 140.06 points at 10,080.12, while the broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 838.01.
LONDON, Feb 21 European equities slipped in early trading on Tuesday, with HSBC leading the regional banking index lower after reporting a 62 percent slump in its annual pre-tax profit.
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment, detail)
* Coming Up: Germany Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 0830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)