PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 16
Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Dec 26 Japan's Nikkei share average closed at its highest point in nine months on Wednesday after the yen fell to a 20-month low on expectations of an aggressive monetary easing stance by the government of new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The Nikkei gained 1.5 percent or 150.24 points to 10,230.36, its highest since March 27. The broader Topix added 1.2 percent to 847.71. Abe was approved as prime minister by the lower house of parliament just before the market close.
Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Board of directors approved a 10pct increase in Acadian's annual dividend to $1.10 per share effective in Q1 of 2017