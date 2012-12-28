TOKYO, Dec 28 Japan's Nikkei average rose to a 21-month high in early trade on Friday, on track to log its best yearly gain since 2005, buoyed by a weaker yen on expectations of aggressive monetary stimulus under new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The Nikkei advanced 0.9 percent to 10,409.05, rising for the fourth straight session. The benchmark Nikkei is up 23 percent this year. The broader Topix index gained 0.7 percent to 859.72.