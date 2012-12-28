TOKYO, Dec 28 Japan's Nikkei average rose to a 21-month high on Friday, posting its best yearly gain since 2005 on the last trading day of the year as exporters were buoyed by a weaker yen on expectations of aggressive monetary stimulus under new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 10,395.18, touching its highest level since March 10, 2011. The broader Topix index gained 0.7 percent to 859.80.