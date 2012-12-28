UPDATE 3-Oil falls on rise in U.S. drilling, selling ahead of OPEC report
* U.S. oil rig count at highest since Oct. 2015 - Baker Hughes
TOKYO, Dec 28 Japan's Nikkei average rose to a 21-month high on Friday, posting its best yearly gain since 2005 on the last trading day of the year as exporters were buoyed by a weaker yen on expectations of aggressive monetary stimulus under new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 10,395.18, touching its highest level since March 10, 2011. The broader Topix index gained 0.7 percent to 859.80.
* U.S. oil rig count at highest since Oct. 2015 - Baker Hughes
* Entered into negotiations with a private alberta company to evaluate purchase of a portfolio of canadian petrobrine projects.
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Releads, adds shares, previous development)