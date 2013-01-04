BRIEF-Kinaxis reports fourth quarter results
* Kinaxis Inc. reports fourth quarter 2016 and full year 2016 results
TOKYO, Jan 4 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 22-month high on its first trading day of 2013 as a deal in Washington to avert the "fiscal cliff" buoyed sentiment and a weaker yen lifted exporters. The Nikkei added 2.0 percent to 10,605.94, the highest intraday level since March 2011. The broader Topix gained 2.0 percent to 877.06.
* Kinaxis Inc. reports fourth quarter 2016 and full year 2016 results
Feb 28 Hershey Co, maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, said on Tuesday it would cut its global workforce by about 15 percent as part of a restructuring program.
* United States Steel Corp - Mario Longhi will remain U. S. Steel's CEO and continue to serve on board of directors