TOKYO, Jan 9 Japan's Nikkei average shed 1 percent in early trade on Wednesday, heading for a third straight session of losses, as a rebounding yen prompted investors to take profits on exporters after their recent stellar performance. The Nikkei lost 99.78 points to 10,408.28, breaking below its five-day moving average at 10,519.65, while the broader Topix dropped 0.9 percent to 863.66.