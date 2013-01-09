BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp expects to recognize charges in range of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln in Q1
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
TOKYO, Jan 9 Japan's Nikkei average shed 1 percent in early trade on Wednesday, heading for a third straight session of losses, as a rebounding yen prompted investors to take profits on exporters after their recent stellar performance. The Nikkei lost 99.78 points to 10,408.28, breaking below its five-day moving average at 10,519.65, while the broader Topix dropped 0.9 percent to 863.66.
* Sears Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, for expected net cash proceeds of more than $14 million