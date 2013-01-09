BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp expects to recognize charges in range of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln in Q1
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
TOKYO, Jan 9 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Wednesday, as a halt in the yen's gains prompted investors to buy shares of exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co who would gain from a more competitive currency. The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 10,578.57 while the broader Topix added 0.8 percent to 879.05.
* Sears Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, for expected net cash proceeds of more than $14 million