TOKYO, Jan 15 Japan's Nikkei share average
closed at a 32-month high on Tuesday as persistent weakness in
the yen boosted demand for exporters' shares, though comments by
a Japanese lawmaker capped gains.
The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 10,879.08 points, the
highest close since April 2010.
It rose to as high as 10,952.31 in early trade before
paring gains after Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said
that excessive yen weakness could have a negative impact on the
country.
The broader Topix added 0.8 percent to 906.22.