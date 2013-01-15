TOKYO, Jan 15 Japan's Nikkei share average closed at a 32-month high on Tuesday as persistent weakness in the yen boosted demand for exporters' shares, though comments by a Japanese lawmaker capped gains. The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 10,879.08 points, the highest close since April 2010. It rose to as high as 10,952.31 in early trade before paring gains after Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said that excessive yen weakness could have a negative impact on the country. The broader Topix added 0.8 percent to 906.22.