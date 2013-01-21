TOKYO, Jan 21 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down at Monday's open as the Bank of Japan began a two-day policy meeting, after expectations the central bank will take aggressive measures against deflation helped to push the benchmark last week to a 32-month high. The Nikkei edged down 0.3 percent to 10,877.66 while the broader Topix lost 0.3 percent to 908.94.