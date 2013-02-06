BRIEF-Full House Resorts Q4 loss per share $0.12
* Full House Resorts announces fourth quarter of 2016 and full-year results
TOKYO, Feb 6 Japan's Nikkei average climbed 2.1 percent in early trade on Wednesday, helped by a sharp fall in the yen after central bank Governor Masaaki Shirakawa decided to step down three weeks earlier than expected. His decision may bring forward an anticipated shift to a more aggressive monetary policy. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has put the Bank of Japan under relentless pressure to do more to lift the economy and made it clear he wants someone in the job who will be bolder in loosening policy. The Nikkei advanced 228.93 points to 11,275.85, while the broader Topix index gained 2 percent to 959.02.
* Full House Resorts announces fourth quarter of 2016 and full-year results
* Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports full year 2016 financial results
* Key Energy Services Inc files for resale of up to 6.1 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: