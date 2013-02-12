BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
TOKYO Feb 12 Japan's Nikkei share average gained 1.7 percent on Tuesday as exporters rose on a weaker yen after a U.S. Treasury official said the Washington supports Japan's efforts to end deflation and re-invigorate growth.
The index rose to 11,346.72, moving closer to a 33-month high of 11,498.42 struck last Wednesday.
The broader Topix gained 1.5 percent to 971.36.
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.