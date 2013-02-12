TOKYO Feb 12 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 1.9 percent on Tuesday, boosted by financials after a U.S. Treasury official voiced support for Japan's aggressive policies to combat deflation and bolster growth, prompting the yen to soften.

The benchmark added 215.96 points to 11,369.12, within reach of a 33-month high of 11,498.42 struck last Wednesday. The broader Topix rose 1.2 percent to 968.50.