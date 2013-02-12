BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
TOKYO Feb 12 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 1.9 percent on Tuesday, boosted by financials after a U.S. Treasury official voiced support for Japan's aggressive policies to combat deflation and bolster growth, prompting the yen to soften.
The benchmark added 215.96 points to 11,369.12, within reach of a 33-month high of 11,498.42 struck last Wednesday. The broader Topix rose 1.2 percent to 968.50.
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.