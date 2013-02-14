UPDATE 2-Samsung Group chief denies all charges as "trial of the century" begins
* Court proceedings begin for Samsung chief Jay Y. Lee's trial
TOKYO, Feb 14 The Nikkei share average inched up at Thursday's open, with the Bank of Japan's widely-expected decision to leave policy unchanged potentially soothing international tensions over Japan's aggressive monetary easing that has driven the yen lower. The Nikkei tiptoed up 0.1 percent to 11,264.35, while the broader Topix also crept up 0.1 percent to 957.56.
* Court proceedings begin for Samsung chief Jay Y. Lee's trial
* is also exploring alternative means of providing liquidity to stockholders
AMSTERDAM, March 9 Akzo Nobel NV, the Dutch paints and coatings maker, on Thursday rejected an unsolicited takeover bid from U.S. rival PPG Industries Inc , saying the offer "undervalued" the company.