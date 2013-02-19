TOKYO, Feb 19 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday as Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso played down talk of foreign bond buying by the central bank, while heavyweight Fanuc Corp dropped on weak machine tool orders from China. Investor sentiment soured after Aso told a news conference he was not considering foreign bond purchases as part of a monetary expansion drive. The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 11,372.34, while the broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 963.61.