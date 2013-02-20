TOKYO, Feb 20 Japan's Nikkei average rose in early trade on Wednesday, helped by Wall Street shares edging up to near record highs, although analysts said gains could be limited as investors focus on who will become the next Bank of Japan governor. The Nikkei advanced 1 percent to 11,483.32, edging near a 52-month high of 11,498.42 hit on Feb. 6. The broader Topix index gained 1.1 percent to 973.75.