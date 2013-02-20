BRIEF-On Track Innovations says became aware of claim filed in district court against co,unit on March 2- SEC Filing
* On march 2 became aware of claim filed in district court , against co and its unit by USA technologies,
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japan's Nikkei average climbed to a 52-month high on Wednesday, buoyed by exporters on a weaker yen and as Wall Street's gains lifted sentiment, but investors' risk appetite was limited as they focused on who would become the next Bank of Japan governor. The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 11,468.28, its highest closing level since late September 2008. The broader Topix added 1.1 percent to 973.70.
* On march 2 became aware of claim filed in district court , against co and its unit by USA technologies,
* U.S. District court has granted company treble damages related to false claims made by Method Pharmaceuticals, llc, its principal owner
DETROIT, March 6 General Motors Co’s deal on Monday to sell its European operations to France's PSA Group doubles down on a bet that the company can win by being less global but more profitable in an auto industry increasingly dependent on software and services.