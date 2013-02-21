BRIEF-Capnia enter into common stock purchase agreements
* On March 7, entered into common stock purchase agreements with certain new and existing investors - SEC filing
TOKYO, Feb 21 The Nikkei average fell on Thursday as financials and exporters dropped, tugging the market below a 52-month high hit the previous day, with investors' risk appetite also dampened by declines in U.S. shares. The Nikkei closed 1.4 percent lower at 11,309.13 points. On Wednesday, the index rose to 11,468.28, marking its highest closing level since late September 2008. The broader Topix shed 1.1 percent to 962.86.
* On March 7, entered into common stock purchase agreements with certain new and existing investors - SEC filing
* Advanced Micro Devices Inc - CEO Lisa Su's 2016 compensation was $11.7 million versus $7.4 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nfI3O2) Further company coverage:
* Markel Corp says during q1 of 2017, it expects to increase prior years' loss reserves for its run-off book of uk motor exposures