BRIEF-Douglas Dynamics Q4 EPS $0.44
* Douglas Dynamics announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average fell for a second day on Friday after Wall Street weakened on worries about the U.S. and euro-zone economies, with investors waiting to see if the United States backs Japan's plans to revive its economy. The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 11,242.88, while the broader Topix dropped 0.8 percent to 955.01.
* Douglas Dynamics announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Cameo Resources Corp. Announces private placement and shares for debt transaction
March 6 U.S. oilfield equipment maker Weatherford International Plc on Monday named Halliburton Co's chief financial officer, Mark McCollum, as president and chief executive officer.