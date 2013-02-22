BRIEF-Douglas Dynamics Q4 EPS $0.44
* Douglas Dynamics announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Friday as investors scooped up bargains after the index fell sharply in the previous session, although they remained cautious ahead of the Japan-U.S. summit, the Bank of Japan governor nomination and Italy's elections. The Nikkei ended up 0.7 percent at 11,385.94 after dropping as much as 1.2 percent earlier in the session on concerns over economic growth in the United States and euro zone. For the week, the benchmark advanced 1.9 percent. The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 963.48 in relatively light activity.
* Cameo Resources Corp. Announces private placement and shares for debt transaction
March 6 U.S. oilfield equipment maker Weatherford International Plc on Monday named Halliburton Co's chief financial officer, Mark McCollum, as president and chief executive officer.