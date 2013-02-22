TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Friday as investors scooped up bargains after the index fell sharply in the previous session, although they remained cautious ahead of the Japan-U.S. summit, the Bank of Japan governor nomination and Italy's elections. The Nikkei ended up 0.7 percent at 11,385.94 after dropping as much as 1.2 percent earlier in the session on concerns over economic growth in the United States and euro zone. For the week, the benchmark advanced 1.9 percent. The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 963.48 in relatively light activity.