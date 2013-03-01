TOKYO, March 1 Japan's Nikkei average dropped on Friday as the market took a breather after a sharp rise on the previous day, but losses are likely to be contained on hopes of further monetary easing following the appointment of a new central bank chief. The Nikkei shed 0.8 percent to 11471.74, after rising 2.7 percent to 11,559.36 on Thursday. The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 971.45.