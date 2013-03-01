* Profit-taking dents Nikkei but Topix edges higher
* Real estate stocks and other reflation bets support market
* Further gains in Nikkei expected towards April - analyst
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, March 1 Japan's Nikkei stock average
edged lower on Friday after a sharp rise the previous day, but
interest in real estate stocks and other reflation bets
following the appointment of a new central bank chief continued
to lend firm support to the market.
The Nikkei shed 0.3 percent to 11,526.34, after rising 2.7
percent on Thursday. Thursday's move marked the biggest one-day
percentage rise in three weeks, partly due to end-of-month
window-dressing, traders said.
The broader Topix index, which gives less weight to
tech stocks and exporters, gained 0.3 percent to 978.81 on
Friday.
New Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive stance to use the
full force of monetary policy to end deflation and spur growth
has sharply weakened the yen and sent Tokyo stocks soaring since
November, with the Nikkei hitting a 4-1/2 year high on Monday.
"Investors are hoping that Abe's government will tackle
asset deflation, so stocks related to the value of land such as
real estate, rail road and warehouse shares have been popular
recently," Hajime Nakajima, deputy general manager at Iwai Cosmo
Securities.
The warehouse subindex rose for a third straight
day, adding 2.9 percent and was the best sectoral performer on
the main board. Shibusawa Warehouse Co gained 4.3
percent and Yasuda Warehouse Co jumped 21 percent.
The real estate subindex gained 2.8 percent with
Mitsui Fudosan rising 1.2 percent and Mitsubishi Estate
climbing 2.9 percent.
Traders said that selling by short-term players seemed to
have run its course in early morning trade, while long-term
investors may stay on the sidelines before the weekend.
Exporters, which have been the biggest gainers since the yen
began declining sharply, succumbed to profit-taking.
Toyota Motor Corp dropped 0.6 percent and Nikon
Corp fell 1.0 percent.
Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities, said
the Nikkei could make further gains if the yen weakens.
"The Nikkei will likely add gains towards April as investors
expect the central bank will announce easing measures at its
policy meeting then," Hirano said.
Abe nominated Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko
Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive policy action, to head the
Bank of Japan.
Academic Kikuo Iwata, who supports unconventional monetary
policy, and BOJ official Hiroshi Nakaso, who has hands-on
knowledge of the central bank's inner workings, were nominated
as BOJ deputy governors. The three men need to be approved by
both houses of parliament.