* Nikkei set to end higher this week
* China data dents China-sensitive exporters
* Real estate stocks and other reflation bets support Topix
* Further gains in Nikkei expected towards April - analyst
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, March 1 Japan's Nikkei stock average
edged higher on Friday, erasing earlier losses as weakness in
exporters was offset by interest in real estate stocks and other
bets on asset reflation.
The Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 11,565.72 by the midday
break, after dropping as low as 0.8 percent. On Thursday, it
rose 2.7 percent, marking the biggest one-day percentage rise in
three weeks, partly due to end-of-month window-dressing, traders
said.
The broader Topix index, which gives less weight to
tech stocks and exporters, outperformed and gained 0.4 percent
to 979.88.
New Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ambition to use the full
force of monetary policy to end deflation and spur growth has
sharply weakened the yen and sent Tokyo stocks soaring since
November, with the Nikkei hitting a 4-1/2 year high on Monday.
"Investors are hoping that Abe's government will tackle
asset deflation, so stocks related to the value of land such as
real estate, railroad and warehouse shares have been popular
recently," said Hajime Nakajima, deputy general manager at Iwai
Cosmo Securities.
The warehouse subindex rose for a third straight
day, adding 3.7 percent and was the best sectoral performer on
the main board. Shibusawa Warehouse Co gained 14
percent and Yasuda Warehouse Co jumped 21 percent.
The real estate subindex gained 3.5 percent with
Mitsui Fudosan rising 2.2 percent and Mitsubishi Estate
climbing 4.1 percent.
East Japan Railway Co added 2.8 percent, while West
Japan Railway Co gained 1.0 percent.
Traders said that selling by short-term players seemed to
have run its course in early morning trade, while long-term
investors may stay on the sidelines before the weekend.
Exporters, which have been the biggest gainers since the yen
began declining sharply, succumbed to profit-taking.
Toyota Motor Corp dropped 0.9 percent and Nikon
Corp fell 0.8 percent.
Although China's weak economic data had a limited impact to
the overall Japanese market, exporters with high exposure to the
Chinese market were hit. Komatsu Ltd dropped 1.2
percent, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co fell 1.6
percent and Fanuc Corp shed 0.3 percent.
Data published midmorning showed Chinese factory activity
grew at its slowest pace in four months in February as domestic
demand softened, upholding expectations that China's modest
economic revival requires no change in monetary policy for now.
NIKKEI'S LONG-TERM SENTIMENT STRONG
After advancing more than 10 percent this year, the Nikkei
faced a correction early this week due to a strong yen triggered
by uncertainty over the Italian election, spurring worries about
a hung parliament and the possibility it could reignite debt
problems in Europe.
But analysts said that the fallout was seen as temporary,
and the Nikkei is poised to post weekly gains this week. It is
up 1.6 percent this week.
Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities, said
the Nikkei's long-term sentiment is supported by ongoing hopes
for monetary easing.
"The Nikkei will likely add gains towards April as investors
expect the central bank will announce easing measures at its
policy meeting then," Hirano said.
Abe nominated Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko
Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive policy action, to head the
Bank of Japan, supporting market confidence in the reflation
strategy.
Academic Kikuo Iwata, who supports unconventional monetary
policy, and BOJ official Hiroshi Nakaso, who has hands-on
knowledge of the central bank's inner workings, were nominated
as BOJ deputy governors. The three men need to be approved by
both houses of parliament.