TOKYO, July 12 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to rise on Friday, buoyed by a record finish on Wall
Street and the generally upbeat mood on receding concerns of an
imminent rollback of the Federal Reserve's stimulus.
Market players said the benchmark Nikkei was likely
to trade between 14,300 to 14,600 on the day. The benchmark
rose 0.4 percent to 14,472.58 on Thursday.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 14,525, up 0.4
percent from the close in Osaka of 14,470.
"The Nikkei is likely to extend yesterday's gains, helped by
the global risk-on mood," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund
manager at Ichiyoshi Asset Management.
Wall Street closed at record highs on Thursday after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank will
keep a loose monetary policy for some time to lower the
unemployment rate.
"Investors will be cautiously watching foreign exchange and
Asian stock markets throughout the trading hours," said Akino.
The Japanese equity market has seen volatile trading in
recent sessions on worries about slowing growth in China and the
prospect of the Fed reducing its bond-buying programme in coming
months. Still, the Nikkei is up 39 percent this year, buoyed by
the Japanese government's sweeping stimulus aimed at pulling the
world's third-biggest economy from two decades of stagnation.
On the day, the pause in the yen's rebound against the
dollar is also expected to support the Nikkei. The yen
was quoted at 98.96 to the dollar in early Asian trade on
Friday, according to EBS data, after rising to a two-week high
of 98.20 yen on Thursday.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-FAST RETAILING CO LTD
Asia's biggest retailer Fast Retailing left its profit
forecast for the year through August unchanged as regular
discounts at its Japan-based Uniqlo stores cut average customer
spending, undermining strong sales growth.
-JAPAN PETROLEUM EXPLORATION CO LTD
Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex) agreed to buy a 30
percent stake in Kerapu block in offshore Indonesia from
UAE-based Mubadala Petroleum, it said on Thursday. Japex
declined to comment on the purchase price.