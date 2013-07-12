* Nikkei gains 0.4 pct, Topix up 0.7 pct
* Global risk-on mood underpins market after the Fed chief's
dovish remarks
* Heavyweight Fast Retailing sinks
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, July 12 Japan's Nikkei average edged up
to a seven-week high on Friday morning, buoyed by a record
finish on Wall Street but a sharp slide in heavyweight Fast
Retailing weighed on the broader market.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 14,530.56, a level
not seen since May 24, in midmorning trade, after moving in and
out of positive territory in the last hour.
The broader Topix advanced 0.7 percent to 1,203.62.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's reassurance this
week that the central bank will maintain its ultra-easy monetary
policy for the foreseeable future has helped to calm investors
worried about reduced liquidity, which has been a key driver of
the recent global stock market rally.
Fast Retailing tumbled 6.1 percent to a one-week
low after Asia's biggest retailer disappointed investors by
leaving its profit forecast for the year to August unchanged.
The stock contributed 83 negative points to the Nikkei and
was the second-most traded on the main board by turnover.
"Although investors are cautiously watching foreign exchange
and Asian stock markets, the global risk-on mood is supporting
the market," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at
Ichiyoshi Asset Management.
"If the Nikkei can absorb the loss made by Fast Retailing
today, I think the index may rise toward 15,000 next week ahead
of the upper house election."
Wall Street closed at record highs on Thursday as investors
took comfort from Bernanke's comments that the U.S. central bank
will keep a loose monetary policy for some time to lower the
unemployment rate.
On the day, the pause in the yen's rebound against the
dollar also buoyed some exporters. Toyota Motor
advanced 1.3 percent, while Nikon Corp and Daikin
Industries rose 3 percent and 2.2 percent,
respectively.
The yen was quoted at 99.14 yen to the dollar in
early Asian trade on Friday, according to EBS data, after rising
to a two-week high of 98.20 yen on Thursday.
The Japanese equity market has seen volatile trading in
recent sessions on worries about slowing growth in China and the
prospect of the Fed reducing its bond-buying programme in coming
months. Still, the Nikkei is up 40 percent this year, boosted by
the Japanese government's sweeping stimulus aimed at pulling the
world's third-biggest economy from two decades of stagnation.