UPDATE 1-Aluminium producers seek 42 pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers-sources
* Japanese buyers aim at around $120-125/T (Adds details and quotes)
TOKYO, July 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 7-1/2-week high on Tuesday, helped by gains in Wall Street and as a weaker yen boosted exporters. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 14,599.12 points, the highest closing level since May 24. The broader Topix advanced 0.7 percent to 1,210.54.
* Japanese buyers aim at around $120-125/T (Adds details and quotes)
MANILA, March 8 The Philippines embassy in Washington has chided broadcaster CBS Corp and demanded "corrective actions" against what it said was a trailer of drama "Madam Secretary" that featured a Philippine president making inappropriate advances on a minister.
* Yintech reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results