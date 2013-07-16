TOKYO, July 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 7-1/2-week high on Tuesday, helped by gains in Wall Street and as a weaker yen boosted exporters. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 14,599.12 points, the highest closing level since May 24. The broader Topix advanced 0.7 percent to 1,210.54.