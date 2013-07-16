TOKYO, July 17 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to fall on Wednesday as weakness in global markets and
the strong yen soured sentiment, with investors also cautious
ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's appearance before
Congressional committees.
Market participants said the Nikkei was likely to trade
between 14,400 to 14,600 on Wednesday after rising 0.6 percent
to a 7-1/2 week high of 14,599.12 in the previous session.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 14,515, down
0.6 percent from the close in Osaka of 14,600.
Analysts said that with some technical signs started showing
that the Nikkei would soon be overbought, a temporary correction
is possible. The Nikkei is currently trading 7.4 percent above
its 25-day moving average of 13,597.55.
"Investors are staying on the sidelines before the big
events. They hesitate to take large positions before (Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben) Bernanke's testimony and Japan's upper
house election," said Toshihiko Matsuno, a senior strategist at
SMBC Friend Securities. "Investors are focused on when the Fed
will scale back stimulus, and while the LDP's victory is widely
expected, they want to see the results before they bet on
anything."
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party-led
bloc is expected to win a hefty majority in the upper house
election on July 21, ending a "twisted parliament" in which the
opposition controls the upper chamber.
Market analysts said that exporters may weaken on Wednesday
as the dollar dropped 0.70 percent to 99.14 yen on
Tuesday on expectations that Bernanke's testimony will reiterate
that U.S. monetary policy will remain extremely accommodative.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--NEC Corp
NEC plans to exit its loss-making smartphone business after
a deal with Chinese PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd failed
to materialize, the Nikkei reported.
--Nippon Yusen KK, Mitsubishi Corp
Nippon Yusen and Mitsubishi have won a contract from
Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras for an offshore oil
rig.