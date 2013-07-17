TOKYO, July 17 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up to an eight-week closing high on Wednesday as investors hesitated in taking large positions before key events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's testimony to a congressional panel later in the day. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to 14,615.04, the highest closing since May 22, while the broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,213.24.