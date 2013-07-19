UPDATE 2-"Cowardly" Tunisian security forces let down beach attack victims -UK inquiry
* Staff and guests showed "personal courage" during attack (Adds quotes, detail)
TOKYO, July 19 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped in very choppy trade on Friday after climbing to an eight-week peak earlier in the session, with traders citing selling of futures led by global macro funds before the upper house election this weekend.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.5 percent to 14,589.91, after trading as low as 14,413.28 and as high as 14,953.29, a level not seen since May 24. Yet the index rose 0.6 percent on the week, its fifth straight weekly gain.
The broader Topix slipped 0.8 percent to 1,211.98.
* Staff and guests showed "personal courage" during attack (Adds quotes, detail)
Feb 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc on Tuesday said that 2017 would be another year of transition with revenues falling as much as 8 percent amid drug price pressure and fewer prescriptions.
LONDON, Feb 28 Two former Barclays traders were driven by the desire for money and showed scant regard to honesty and integrity when they conspired to rig global Libor interest rates, a lawyer for the UK Serious Fraud Office told a London jury trial on Tuesday.