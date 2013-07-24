TOKYO, July 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged down on Wednesday, snapping a two-day rally, as investors
took profits in recent gainers, but losses were limited by rises
in Nidec Corp and Apple Inc -related stocks
after the iPhone maker posted robust sales.
The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.3 percent to 14,731.28,
while the broader Topix eased 0.2 percent to 1,219.92.
With investors' focus shifting to the just-started
April-June earnings season, individual earnings reports were
also behind key market movers on the day, sending Nidec and
Apple supplier Murata Manufacturing Co up 10 percent
and 3.8 percent, respectively.