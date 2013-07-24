TOKYO, July 25 The Nikkei share average may open
slightly higher on Thursday after the yen resumed its downward
slide against the dollar, but investors are likely to remain
cautious as they wait for the earnings season to confirm that
Corporate Japan is in good health.
The benchmark Nikkei is likely to trade between
14,650 and 14,850, strategists said, after falling 0.3 percent
to 14,731.28 on Wednesday. The broader Topix eased 0.2
percent to 1,219.92.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 14,735 on
Wednesday, barely changed from the Osaka close of
14,730.
"Although a weak yen has positive effects on Japanese
equities and the underlying trend is still solid, there are few
trading factors to chase higher at the moment," said Hiroaki
Hiwada, a senior strategist at Toyo Securities.
"I expect the Nikkei to remain range-bound as many investors
opt to wait for clear confirmation of corporate earnings growth.
They are nervously watching the Chinese stocks also."
A weaker yen sharpens Japanese exporters' competitiveness in
overseas markets and boosts their earnings when repatriated.
The Japanese currency was last traded at 100.34 yen
against the dollar, moving away from under 100.00 yen seen at
the start of the week after the greenback rallied across the
board on Wednesday.
Analysts say investors will be watching the corporate
results closely for evidence that earnings growth is picking up
as the government continues with its aggressive stimulus
policies to jump-start the moribund economy.
The April-June quarter earnings season got underway this
week, though most blue-chip earnings will kick-off only over the
coming days.
The yen is down 16 percent versus the dollar for the year,
weighed by the Bank of Japan's radical monetary stimulus
launched in April to end years of stubborn deflations and foster
growth. Some of the benefits of a weaker yen are expected to
show up in corporate results and their outlooks.
The Japanese government's fiscal expansionary policy,
coupled with the BOJ's aggressive monetary stimulus, have helped
push the benchmark Nikkei up 42 percent this year.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--CANON INC
Canon Inc cut its profit forecast for the year to December
and trimmed its sales targets for both high-end and compact
digital cameras as a slowdown in China and other emerging
economies caught the company off-guard.
--SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), a core banking unit of
Japan's third-largest lender by assets Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group, said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Societe Generale's
private banking business in Japan for an undisclosed
sum.