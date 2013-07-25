TOKYO, July 26 Japan's Nikkei share average is
set to fall for a third day on Friday as a firmer yen hurts
investor sentiment, while a focus on quarterly earnings results
may keep trading volumes thin.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
14,300 and 14,550, after falling 1.1 percent to 14,562.93 in the
previous session.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 14,360, down
1.1 percent from the close in Osaka of 14,520.
The first-quarter earnings season is at its peak, but
investor sentiment has turned sour on the results after
companies like Canon Inc and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co
disappointed the market, analysts said.
"Trading may be led by futures as many investors are
reluctant to take positions in the cash market until they see
all the earnings outcomes," said Yutaka Miura, a senior
technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
Investors will also monitor whether the dollar holds above
99 yen during the day, given a greater focus on dollar-yen
levels as exporters release their results. A weak yen lifts
exporters' competitiveness overseas as well as their profits
when repatriated.
"If the dollar trades below 99 yen again, futures may be
sold sharply," Miura said.
The dollar last traded at 99.25 yen.
Japan's June core consumer price index, released at 2330
GMT, came in at 0.4 percent, just above forecasts for 0.3
percent.
According to a Reuters poll last week, Japanese consumer
prices likely increased in June and did so at the highest annual
pace in nearly five years, as prospects of an economic recovery
allow companies to gradually pass on rising costs to consumers.
"A rise in CPI would be a positive sign for 'Abenomics',"
said Hiroichi Nishi, an assistant general manager at SMBC Nikko
Securities, speaking before the data was released. "If the
figure is above the consensus, the Nikkei's declines will be
limited."
STOCKS TO WATCH
--Nissan Motor Co
Nissan beat expectations with a 14 percent rise in quarterly
net profit on Thursday after stronger sales in the United States
helped offset a sluggish performance in its key Chinese market.
--Suzuki Motor Corp
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, 56.2 percent owned by
Suzuki Motor, posted a 49 percent jump in first-quarter net
profit as a drop in sales volumes was offset by cheaper imports
from Japan due to a decline in the value of the yen.