By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, July 30 Japan's Nikkei average rebounded from a one-month low on Tuesday as the yen's retreat against the dollar drove exporters higher, while a rise in Chinese shares for the first time in five days also buoyed sentiment. The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.5 percent to 13,869.82 after tumbling on Monday to the lowest level since June 27. The broader Topix rose 1.8 percent to 1,148.53. For the rest of the week, the market will focus on the ongoing earnings season for the April-June quarter, the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and U.S. jobs data, traders said.