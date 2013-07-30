TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Nikkei share average is
set to drop on Wednesday, with investors cautious ahead of key
domestic earnings and as they await the outcome of a Federal
Reserve meeting for clues on the outlook for U.S. economic
stimulus.
Market participants said the Nikkei would likely
trade between 13,650 and 13,900, after rebounding 1.5 percent to
13,869.82 on Tuesday.
Nikkei futures in Chicago finished at 13,720, down
1.2 percent from the close in Osaka at 13,890.
"Traders globally seem to be in wait-and-see mode before the
outcome of the Fed meeting on the timing of quantitative easing
tapering," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at
Ichiyoshi Assset Management, adding that Japanese corporate
earnings would also be in focus.
Companies including Honda Motor Co, Fuji Heavy
Industries Ltd, Panasonic Corp, Toshiba Corp
and Nintendo Co are set to report
first-quarter results on Wednesday.
Later in the day, attention will shift to the Fed policy
statement, with investors hoping for further hints on when the
U.S. central bank will begin scaling back the massive
bond-buying programme that has bolstered global financial
markets.
The yen was trading at 98.10 yen to the dollar, still
close to a one-month high of 97.64 hit on Monday. A stronger yen
tends to make export-reliant Japan's products less competitive
in the global market.
> Dow, S&P 500 end flat as tech gains; potash shares sink
> Dollar edges up ahead of GDP data, Fed policy decision
> Prices stable as clues on Fed's path, economy awaited
> Gold eases in quiet trade, all eyes on Fed meeting
> Oil slips, spread widens as U.S. rally seen excessive
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SOFTBANK CORP
SoftBank is set for a record annual profit after
first-quarter earnings doubled and its billionaire founder looks
to expand his Internet empire after buying a U.S. mobile
carrier.
--TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Toyota will this year become the first automaker to make
more than 10 million vehicles a year, boosted by a weaker yen
and strong demand for hybrids in Japan, the Nikkei business
daily reported.