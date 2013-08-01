TOKYO, Aug 1 Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 2.5 percent on Thursday, marking its biggest one-day gain in three weeks, as investors zoomed in on better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data, while a weaker yen and positive earnings helped buoy the market. The benchmark Nikkei added 337.45 points to 14,005.77, and the broader Topix climbed 2.8 percent to 1,163.39. Lenders led the gains, supported by strong April-June earnings results, with the banking sector subindex rising 4.2 percent.