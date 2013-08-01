BRIEF-Ooma prices secondary offering of 2.9 mln shares at $8.85 per share
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
TOKYO, Aug 1 Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 2.5 percent on Thursday, marking its biggest one-day gain in three weeks, as investors zoomed in on better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data, while a weaker yen and positive earnings helped buoy the market. The benchmark Nikkei added 337.45 points to 14,005.77, and the broader Topix climbed 2.8 percent to 1,163.39. Lenders led the gains, supported by strong April-June earnings results, with the banking sector subindex rising 4.2 percent.
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
LONDON, March 10 European shares rose on Friday in early deals, with gains underpinned by a rally among energy stocks as well as BT as attention turned to closely-watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.
* Ouster comes amid rising tensions with China and N.Korea (Updates with comment from acting president)