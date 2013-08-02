TOKYO, Aug 2 Japan's Nikkei share average surged 3.3 percent, its biggest one-day rise in five weeks, helped by a rally in global markets after strong U.S. economic data, a weaker yen and some upbeat earnings reports from companies like Sony Corp. The benchmark Nikkei was up 460.39 points at 14,466.16, finishing above 14,400 for the first time since July 25. It advanced 2.4 percent on the week after losing 3.2 percent in the prior week. The broader Topix climbed 2.8 percent to 1.196.17, with financials, real estate companies and automakers leading the gains. Volume was light, however, with 73 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 trading days. Markets are now focussed on a key U.S. payrolls report due later in the global data.