TOKYO, Aug 7 Japan's Nikkei share average is likely to weaken on Wednesday as exporters look set to struggle again after the dollar fell to a six-week low against the yen, while investors are also likely to look to corporate earnings for direction. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 14,000 and 14,400 after rising 1 percent to 14,401.06 on Tuesday. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 14,200, down 1.4 percent from the close in Osaka of 14,400. Analysts said that exporters will likely lead the declines, and volatility is expected as the summer lull sees holiday-thinned trade. Investors will also look to earnings news for cues, with companies such as Kubota Corp and Marubeni Corp expected to report results on Wednesday. "Because trading volume is likely to be thin, the cash market will likely be swayed by futures trading. The market is keeping an eye on the yen's level as that has been the cause of recent volatility," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. The absence of major catalysts meant that the market could move on any development, he said, referring to Tuesday's late surge led mainly by futures buying. The Nikkei's reversal of its losses on Tuesday was partially driven by a Reuters story that a Japanese pension fund might buy more stocks. The dollar hit a six-week low at 97.255 yen earlier on Wednesday, led lower by the ongoing uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve will start reducing its bond purchases. It last traded at 97.28 yen. A strong yen weakens Japanese exporters' competitiveness overseas as well as their earnings when repatriated. > Wall St finishes lower on uncertainty about Fed's move > Dollar falls to six-week low vs yen, euro rises > U.S. bond prices little changed amid supply > Gold down 1.5 pct, hits near 3-week low on U.S. data > Oil falls on hopes for Iran talks, RINs sell-off hits gasoline STOCKS TO WATCH --Sony Corp Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb expects Sony to lay out a specific improvement plan and set financial targets for its entertainment business before the company's annual general meeting next May, according to a source close to the hedge fund. --SoftBank Corp SoftBank said on Tuesday that it has bought an additional 0.73 percent of Sprint Corp's common stock, increasing its stake in the U.S. wireless operator to 79.07 percent.