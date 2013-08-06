TOKYO, Aug 7 Japan's Nikkei share average is
likely to weaken on Wednesday as exporters look set to struggle
again after the dollar fell to a six-week low against the yen,
while investors are also likely to look to corporate earnings
for direction.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
14,000 and 14,400 after rising 1 percent to 14,401.06 on
Tuesday. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 14,200,
down 1.4 percent from the close in Osaka of 14,400.
Analysts said that exporters will likely lead the declines,
and volatility is expected as the summer lull sees
holiday-thinned trade.
Investors will also look to earnings news for cues, with
companies such as Kubota Corp and Marubeni Corp
expected to report results on Wednesday.
"Because trading volume is likely to be thin, the cash
market will likely be swayed by futures trading. The market is
keeping an eye on the yen's level as that has been the cause of
recent volatility," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities.
The absence of major catalysts meant that the market could
move on any development, he said, referring to Tuesday's late
surge led mainly by futures buying.
The Nikkei's reversal of its losses on Tuesday was partially
driven by a Reuters story that a Japanese pension fund might buy
more stocks.
The dollar hit a six-week low at 97.255 yen earlier on
Wednesday, led lower by the ongoing uncertainty about when the
Federal Reserve will start reducing its bond purchases. It last
traded at 97.28 yen.
A strong yen weakens Japanese exporters' competitiveness
overseas as well as their earnings when repatriated.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--Sony Corp
Hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb expects Sony to lay out a
specific improvement plan and set financial targets for its
entertainment business before the company's annual general
meeting next May, according to a source close to the hedge fund.
--SoftBank Corp
SoftBank said on Tuesday that it has bought an additional
0.73 percent of Sprint Corp's common stock, increasing its
stake in the U.S. wireless operator to 79.07 percent.