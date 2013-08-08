* Nikkei rises 0.7 pct, Topix up 0.3 pct
* BOJ widely expected to keep policy unchanged
* Nikkei may hover around 14,000 in short term - analyst
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, Aug 8 The Nikkei average rebounded on
Thursday morning on short-covering after falling sharply versus
the previous day, but the gains were seen as vulnerable given
uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's timing of a stimulus
pull-back.
Investors are also looking for leads from the Bank of
Japan's two-day policy board meeting ending later in the day.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 13,916.94
in choppy midmorning trade, after going as low as 13,777.11 and
as high as 14,025.92 earlier. It tumbled 4 percent to 13,824.94
on Wednesday.
"Domestic investors are adjusting positions in response to
company earnings announcements and buying stocks that are deemed
undervalued," said Shun Maruyama, chief Japan equity strategist
at BNP Paribas in Tokyo.
"But I don't think institutional investors and hedge funds
are very active today. The market is completely swayed by
currency moves."
The Japanese currency was last traded at 96.66 yen
against the dollar, moving away but still not far from a
seven-week high of 96.32 yen touched on Wednesday.
Maruyama said he expects the benchmark Nikkei to hover
around 14,000 for a while as there will be no major catalyst in
the market. "Once the Nikkei tops the 14,000 mark, it should
bring investors some sense of relief."
The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,158.45, with
index heavyweights Fast Retailing Co Ltd, SoftBank Corp
and Fanuc Corp were up between 1.3 and 1.6
percent each.
Other notable gainers include Kubota Corp, which
jumped 5.7 percent after the tractor maker reported a 92 percent
rise in net profit for the April-June quarter, due to strong
sales overseas.
The Bank of Japan is widely expected to maintain its
stimulus later on Thursday as the board debates whether positive
signals from prices and job market data justify offering a
rosier view of the economy.
The Japanese government's fiscal expansionary policy,
coupled with the BOJ's aggressive monetary stimulus, have helped
push the benchmark Nikkei up 34 percent this year.