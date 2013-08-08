TOKYO, Aug 8 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
in choppy trade on Thursday ahead of the settlement of the
Nikkei options August contract on Friday, with
investors reluctant to take on large positions amid a lack of
fresh trading leads.
The benchmark Nikkei dropped 1.6 percent to
13,605.56 points, after going as high as 14,031.14 on
short-covering earlier, and the broader Topix shed 1.4
percent to 1,139.59 in thin trade.
Investors largely shrugged off the Bank of Japan's decision
to keep monetary policy steady, which was widely expected. The
central bank also held off on revising up its assessment of the
economy.