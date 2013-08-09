(Corrects headline to June not May)
TOKYO, Aug 9 Japan's benchmark Nikkei edged up
on Friday after suffering steep losses in the previous two
sessions, helped by the yen's retreat from a seven-week high
against the dollar and gains on Wall Street.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.1 percent to
13,615.19 but shed 5.9 percent on the week for its worst weekly
performance in nine weeks. The broader Topix added 0.1
percent to 1,140.91 in thin trade.
Market players said investors' focus had already turned to
April-June preliminary gross domestic product data due on
Monday.
(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Eric Meijer)