TOKYO, Aug 12 The Nikkei share average dropped
to a 7-week low on Monday after Japan's economy grew more slowly
than expected in the last quarter, while thin trade dragged down
brokerage stocks on worries about lower commissions.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.7 percent to 13,519.43
and the broader Topix dropped 0.6 percent to 1,134.62.
Only 1.78 billion shares changed hands, the lowest level since
December 11.
Japan's economy grew an annualised 2.6 percent in
April-June, well below the market consensus of 3.6 percent,
which added to concerns about a delay in a planned sales tax
hike to tackle massive government debt.